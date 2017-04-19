SHOCKING: Google bans Poonam Pandey’s app!

The sensational Poonam Pandey, who recently launched her very own app, is both, happy and disheartened at the same time. She is happy because, within the first 15 minutes of the launch of her app, it recorded a tremendous response of as many as 15,000 downloads! At the same time, Poonam Pandey is disheartened because her newly launched app has been banned by Google.

Commenting about the levied ban, Poonam Pandey said that she failed to understand the reason behind the ban. She supported her statement by saying she saw many adult magazines on Google’s Play Store and App Store. She validated her point by stating that, many of her fans even complained that she was not nude in the photos!

For all her fans who were ‘affected’ by the said ban, Poonam Pandey offered a mid way solution on the social media. She tweeted stating “Google has suspended the app, but Android users can directly download #ThePoonamPandeyApp from my website. #Askgoogle why did they ban #PoonamPandeyApp? But you can get my App on this link http://www.poonampandey.in/download”

Meanwhile, she assured all her fans that her team had decided that till the time the aforementioned issue was resolved, everyone could download the app from her official website.

Last seen in a special appearance in the Govinda starrer Aa Gaya Hero, Poonam Pandey is yet to announce her next film.