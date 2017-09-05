SHOCKING: Aditya Pancholi calls Kangana Ranaut ‘mad girl’; plans to take legal action against her after her controversial interview

Kangana Ranaut has ruffled the feathers with her recent interviews during the promotions of her upcoming film, Simran. While promoting, Kangana Ranaut is answering every question whether it is personal or professional. From Hrithik Roshan to Aditya Pancholi to Adhyayan Suman, Kangana Ranaut did not hold back during her interview with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat.

During the conversion, Kangana Ranaut was asked about dating someone really older than her when she was just a movie old and a minor in the industry. Speaking about Aditya Pancholi and how abusive he was, she said, “He got an apartment for me but didn’t allow my friends to come there. It was a kind of house arrest. I’m a year younger than his daughter. I was a minor. For me, this was all very new – the world that I had come into. I remember going to his wife and meeting her, and I’m like ‘Please save me! I’m younger than your daughter. I’m a minor and I can’t tell my parents.’ To which she said, ‘For me, the greatest relief is that he doesn’t come home anymore.’”

Now, Aditya Pancholi finally has spoken about Kangana Ranaut’s recent interview and is blasting her left and right. Aditya Pancholi called Kangana a mad girl. He said that one could see from the interview that she was some mad person because no one ever talks like that. He added that their family has been in the film industry for a really long time and no one has ever spoken so evil about anyone. Calling her a mad girl, he further said that if one throws stones in the mud that will only spoil their own clothes.

Aditya Pancholi further said that he was very hurt due to all the lies Kangana Ranaut said in the interview and is planning to take legal action against her. He said that he does not know about others but whatever she said about him were all lies. He said that she will have to prove whatever he had done to her. Aditya added that his family is deeply affected by it and that his wife and he will take legal action against her.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is starring in Hansal Mehta’s Simran which is scheduled to release on September 15.