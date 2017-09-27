“I am shocked to note that Mr Nihalani would retort to such disgraceful tactics” – N R Pachisia

A couple of weeks back, the now former head of CBFC Pahlaj Nihalani found himself in the eye of a storm after it was reported that he would soon be presenting the film Julie 2. What followed after this were numerous reports and name calling bouts on social networking sites accusing Nihalani of hypocritical behaviour, given his rather ‘Sanskari’ approach towards certifying films during his tenure at the CBFC. Post this, we had reported that N R Pachisia had filed a case with the Mumbai High Court alleging that Nihalani and director of Julie 2 Deepak Shivdasani had infringed on his intellectual property, as only he had the rights to produce a sequel to the film Julie.

Following this, Pahlaj Nihalani claimed that Julie 2 has nothing to do with Pachisia’s film Julie, as while the former film was about a prostitute, the new film is about a film aspirant. If that wasn’t all, Nihali who incidentally is only the presenter of Julie 2 further claimed that since the coming weekend is a long one with Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti holidays, there is no time to get the matter sorted and that the Oct 6 release date stands cancelled.

Now responding to the same, N R Pachisia claims that the said comments made by Nihalani are bogus and full of incorrect statements. Pachisia says, “Although we are hopeful, as of today there is no stay by the Hon’ble High Court yet as the first hearing of the stay application is scheduled for Friday 29.9.17. I am shocked to note that Mr Nihalani would retort to such disgraceful tactics to prejudice the mind of the Hon’ble Court. I do not wish to state anything further in response to Mr Nihalani baseless allegations against me as the matter is subjudice. Perhaps they are just using the suit filed by me as a face saving tool to avoid a clash with other films.”

Though the High Court will be passing its verdict on Friday, we have learned that the said suit filed by Pachisia claims Deepak Shivdasini as the sole perpetrator.