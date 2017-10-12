Shekhar Kapur to be the master juror at the 28th Singapore International Film Festival

Shekhar Kapur has been one of the most significant filmmakers who not only made a mark in Bollywood but also succeeded in Hollywood. He showed his worth in Bollywood by directing films like Masoom, Mr India and Bandit Queen and later impressed Hollywood industry and its audience with Elizabeth and its sequel, Elizabeth: The Golden Age. As a result, it’s no surprise that he has been appointed as the head juror for the 28th Singapore International Film Festival’s Asian feature film jury.

Shekhar Kapur will be joined by Hong Kong Second Wave filmmaker Clara Law, Iranian-American screenwriter-director Ana Lily Amirpour and Mark Peranson, the head of programming at the Locarno Film Festival, on the judging panel.

The 28th Singapore International Film Festival will take place from November 24 to December 3. The Silver Screen Awards will be held on December 2 where Shekhar Kapur and his team would announce the winners selected by them. In addition to that, Shekhar Kapur will conduct a masterclass, where he will share his experience of working in Bollywood as well as in Hollywood.

Shekhar Kapur’s last film, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, released way back in 2007, and after that, he hasn’t made any feature film. Few years ago, he was to make an ambitious dystopian saga, Paani, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and produced by Yash Raj Films. But the film was abandoned probably due to budgetary issues.

Shekhar Kapur is also an actor; he in fact started his journey in the world of cinema by being in front of the camera. Recently, he was seen in Kamal Haasan’s action thriller Vishwaroop and would also be seen in its sequel. He also played a small role in Himesh Reshammiya-starrer Teraa Surroor.