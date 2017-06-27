Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.06.2017 | 11:25 AM IST

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Shah Rukh Khan responds to CBFC’s disapproval of the term 'intercourse' in Jab Harry Met Sejal

With the grand celebrations of Eid, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming romantic film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. The film brings back SRK and Anushka Sharma in quirky roles.

The film’s full-fledged trailer has not been released yet but is being released in mini-trailers. In one of the mini trailers, Anushka Sharma hands over an indemnity bond to SRK mentioning that there won’t be any legal problems if they end up having intercourse. Well, this did not sit well with Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Pahlaj Nihalani. He also demanded that if he gets one lakh votes from the common people in its support, he will clear the usage of “intercourse”.

On Monday, during Eid celebrations, Shah Rukh Khan spoke to media about the same stating, “I think I am below 18, so I cannot vote (laughed). It’s just the beginning of the trailers, the entire film is left. On a serious note, neither I, nor anyone in the film – Imtiaz, Irshad (lyricist Irshad Kamil) sahab, Pritam, Anushka, Red Chillies, writers or anyone would use any disrespectful word, that hurts a family or anyone’s sentiment. We are yet to send the film to the censors and they should watch the whole film to decide. Maybe, out of context, he (Pahlaj Nihalani) did not like the words and if he didn’t like it then we will change it. When they will watch the film and understand the full context, hopefully, they will understand.”

Directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment banner, Evelyn Sharma and Sayani Gupta also feature in the film. Jab Harry Met Sejal is releasing on August 4.

