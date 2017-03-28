Shah Rukh Khan films Devdas and Veer- Zaara to be screened in US theatres

Some of the classic films of Shah Rukh Khan like Devdas and Veer- Zaara are still remembered till date. The movies will now be screened at the Fathom Events’ ‘Best of Bollywood Event Series’ in the US beginning in July 2017.

This will be the first-ever Bollywood classic film series presented in North American cinemas and will include titles from leading Indian film studios Eros International and Yash Raj Films. The event will kick off with Devdas from Eros International followed by Yash Raj Films’ Veer- Zaara. The Bollywood series will be shown at several hundred sites for one night. They have also promised to include exclusive bonus content. Devdas featured Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Veer-Zaara starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji.

Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations, Tom Lucas, said, “For years Fathom has successfully created a series of classic movie events, while simultaneously monitoring the growth of Indian feature films here in the U.S. We are thrilled to be partnering with two of the most prestigious studios in this space to introduce a new and exciting ‘Best of Bollywood Event Series’ to the world of event cinema.”

“Eros International is very proud to partner with Fathom Events to bring the ‘Best of Bollywood Event Series’ to the silver screen,” said Ken Naz, President of Americas Operations, Eros International. “We look forward to showcasing some of the 3,000+ great Bollywood classics in our library, starting with Devdas, throughout the country on the big screen – the way they were meant to be seen.”

“YRF has been showered with a lot of love by fans of Bollywood for over four decades, we’re humbled that every one of these fans has a special connection and relationship with the films we make and are we’re not just a faceless corporation for them – it really is a rather personal relationship,” said Vaibhav Rajput, Head of Operations – The Americas, Yash Raj Films.

“We feel immense pride having achieved this special place in the hearts of the people that really matter – the fans. Consequently, it’s always been our endeavor to reach out to as many fans of Indian cinema as possible and reciprocate the love through our films. This partnership with Fathom Events is yet another step in this direction by bringing one of Mr. Chopra’s personal favorites, Veer Zaara to the ‘Best of Bollywood Event Series’ in North America and say ‘thank you’ to the fans.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in romance drama with Anushka Sharma. The film, tentatively titled, The Ring is helmed by Imtiaz Alia. It will be released on August 11, 2017.