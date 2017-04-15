SCOOP: Varun Dhawan to do a football film with Shoojit Sircar

Contrary to what you may have heard, Varun Dhawan is doing no other sports film except the one that he’s committed to do with Shoojit Sircar.

According to the sources, the film that Shoojit Sircar will direct with Varun Dhawan in the lead is based on a real-life footballer and a life-changing match. Apparently, Shoojit was keen to cast Ranbir Kapoor as he’s a keen football aficionado.

However, Ranbir, who is committed to finishing Jagga Jasoos and the Sanjay Dutt bio-pic was unable to step in.

This is where Varun stepped in.

While Varun Dhawan admits his next film is with Shoojit Sircar, he will say no more on the subject. “You ask Shoojit about it,” he suggests.

Shoojit too is evasive, “We are still scripting the film with my writer Juhi Trivedi.”