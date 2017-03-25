SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan – Ranbir Kapoor to team up for Karan Johar’s next

It is going to be the casting coup….or should it be scoop of the year. Karan Johar’s two most favourite actors, his mentor-friend-muse-guide Shah Rukh Khan and his blue-eyed boy Ranbir Kapoor are all set to be cast together in Karan Johar’s next directorial venture.

The two actors have a long history with Karan. Shah Rukh Khan is not only a very close friend of Johar, he starred in every single Karan Johar directorial venture from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to My Name Is Khan, until there was a temporary rift in their relationship (for reasons, we shall not go into over here)

Thereafter, Karan made his first film without Shah Rukh Khan. It was Student Of The Year launching three newcomers Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, now stars in their own right. Last year, Karan Johar directed Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Now, bringing the two superstars together in one film is a master-stroke only Karan Johar can pull off. Says a source close to Karan, “He decided he wanted to bring the two together not only because it made casting sense—it did, and how! But also, because he has an idea for a script where SRK and RK fit in perfectly.”

We can’t wait.