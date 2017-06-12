Scoop: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas in 3D this July

July 12 this year completes fifteen years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. And to commemorate the occasion the Devdas team intends to release the 3D version of the film. Every frame, say those who have seen Devdas 3D, is a work of art.

Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “When I was finally persuaded into doing the 3D version I wanted to make sure that every frame conveyed just the right proportions and dimensions. I realized that much of my film was originally shot with a lot of depth in the frames. That, in fact Devdas was an ideal candidate for the 3D format.”

A huge worldwide release is being planned for Devdas 3D. According to marketing sources looking into the 3D release, “The global reach of the 3D format is very strong, thanks to the Hollywood super-hero films most of which are done in the 3D format. With Devdas being released in the 3D format we hope to crack the international 3D market, which Baahubali missed as it was not formatted as a 3D film.”