SCOOP: Salman Khan to star in Race 3, Remo D’Souza to direct

With Tubelight getting the cold shoulder at the box office and the other Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal opening to lukewarm responses, it is time for the two superstars to do some quick career re-thinking.

And Salman Khan has already got his act together. He is now looking at some full-on masala paisa-vasool projects. The first movie to move Salman into the masala groove is Race 3, the third film in the Race franchise for which producer Ramesh Taurani has been after the superstar for 4 years. Finally Salman has given the nod to the project on condition that Remo D’Souza direct the third Race film.

Remo, it seems, has decided to put his other Salman Khan project Dancing Dad on the backburner to focus on Race 3. Taurani of course has happily agreed to Salman’s pre-condition.

So where does that leave the Abbas-Mustan duo who directed the first two Race films to success? More importantly, what happens to Saif Ali Khan’s career, now that his one successful franchise has gone to Salman Khan?