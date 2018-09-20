Bollywood Hungama
SCOOP: Remo D’Souza out of Salman Khan’s Race 4?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It is no longer a careless whisper. The big new director – superstar dosti between Remo D’Souza has suffered a big dent because of the mortifying debacle of Race 3. Sources say, Remo will no longer be directing Race 4 which is being planned for 2019.

A source very close to the development reveals, “Remo was constantly ‘directed’ by Salman Khan during the shooting of Race 3. In fact the entire cast including Anil Kapoor took directions from Salman. Remo could feel the project going out of control. But there was nothing he could do about it. When Salman Khan takes charge you either comply or you leave. Kabir Khan chose never to work with Salman after Tubelight was ghost directed by Salman. Remo also won’t be returning for Race 4.”

It isn’t clear who will direct Race 4. But sources say it won’t be Abbas-Mustan who directed the first two Race films. Salman had turned down Abbas – Mustan’s Baazigar and decided never to work with them.

Also Read: Salman Khan – Remo Dsouza dance film back on track; to go on floors in 2019

