Scoop: Rajamouli, Prabhas planning another film together

It’s not the end of the road for the Baahubali team. Director Rajamouli and his leading man Prabhas are already planning another film together.

According to a source close to the development, “They (Rajamouli and Prabhas) are planning to come together again. In fact they started discussing their post-Baahubali collaboration even while shooting of Baahubali was still on. But post the release they are constantly in touch and they’ve zeroed-in on an idea which both have liked.”

Though it’s too early to reveal any concrete details of their collaborative plans we can say in all certainty that it would not be a costume drama again. Sources say Prabhas and Rajamouli plan to come together again as soon as they complete their current assignments.