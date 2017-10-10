SCOOP: Priyanka Chopra to star in Kalpana Chawla biopic

It’s final. Priyanka Chopra will be seen playing astronaut Kalpana Chawla and not astronaut Rakesh Sharma’s wife, as reported in a section of the press. So where did the stories of Priyanka playing Rakesh Sharma’s wife in the Sharma bio-pic entitled Salute come from?

Says an informed source, “Well, there was some interest from her side. Because she hasn’t ever worked with Aamir Khan, and won’t be allowed to work with Salman Khan (who for reasons best known to him) or with Shah Rukh Khan (whom she cannot work with for reasons we can’t go into right now). But when Priyanka realized that the role of Rakesh Sharma’s wife was sketchy she lost interest.”

So it’s full-throttle ahead for Priyanka Chopra with the Kalpana Chawla bio-pic which she will co-produce with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.