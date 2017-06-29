SCOOP: Is Arjun Kapoor upset with Varun Dhawan?

Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor are known to be very close friends from childhood. Being the sons of well-known filmmakers they attended the same birthday parties as kids and grew up to become leading men at the same time.

Not surprisingly the two young actors are even offered the same roles at times. Therefore to no one’s surprise, Mohit Suri’s Half Girlfriend was first offered to Varun Dhawan. Varun, for reasons of date issues and maybe because he didn’t like the script, refused the role. Arjun Kapoor accepted the part, and the film went on to become a reasonable success recently.

But now comes the twist in the tale. Apparently, Varun Dhawan has been heard telling his close friends that he was glad he didn’t do Half Girlfriend. This gloating from a dear friend has not been taken kindly by Arjun Kapoor.

First rule of box office etiquette: you don’t go around talking about the films that you reject (unless you are Kangna Ranaut). It is an insult to the people who finally do the film.