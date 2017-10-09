“I am scared of Aamir, but I don’t mind taking on Anurag Kashyap” – Pahlaj Nihalani shifts release of Julie 2 to November 10

Pahlaj Nihalani has finally found the correct release date for his erotic drama Julie 2. “It’s finally going to be released on November 10. We lost our original date October 6 because of a court case. After that we couldn’t come in the pre-Diwali week when the entire nation’s eyes are glued to Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar,” says Nihalani, adding that competing with Aamir Khan is a foolish exercise.

“I am scared of Aamir’s clout at the box office. We all are. No producer will dare to bring his film anywhere close to an Aamir Khan film. I am not stupid to kill my Julie 2 by releasing it anywhere close to Diwali. This Diwali belongs to Aamir.”

However the thought of competing with Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz on November 10 doesn’t intimidate Nihalani. “We are not scared of Kashyap’s cinema. He has always tried to generate interest in his films by raking up censor issues. Now that I’m no more the CBFC chairperson let’s see how he generates interest in his films. Hamare paas Julie hai.”