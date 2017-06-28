“Salman Khan is a responsible actor. He would worry if his fans didn’t like what he was doing” – Sohail Khan

Salman Khan, says his devoted brother Sohail Khan, is not really worried by the critical backlash against his new film Tubelight.

“Salman Bhai would be really worried if his fans and the people, who pay money to watch his film, were not happy. Because, he really is concerned about the ticket-paying audience which must not feel let down at any cost. Of course, the critics have every right to feel whatever they think right. And, Bhai accepts that without prejudice or suspicion. But, they should avoid personal comments and barbs aimed at an actor’s personal life. Please review the film, not Salman Bhai’s life.”

However, Sohail Khan says, the critics’ view is not what concerns

Salman Khan. It is what the public feels that bothers him. Salman bhai is a responsible actor. Contrary to the image, he takes his duties towards his fans very seriously,” says Sohail faithfully and sincerely.

He is all for the effort that Salman Khan has made to not be Salman on screen. “It is said he just needs to come in front of the camera and stand on the screen to make his fans happy. He could do ANYTHING he wants on screen. Or inversely, do nothing at all. Yet, Bhai chose to play this character who is humble, weak and vulnerable. I think it takes a lot of guts to play this atypical hero.”

Sohail Khan says the happiest moment for the two brothers was when their father the famed writer Salim Khan approved of Tubelight. “Our Dad said, ‘what the film says about life is so important. We need to respect those who spread love in the world. Full credit to the director Kabir Khan for creating such a warm and love-filled atmosphere while shooting. Not once did Salman bhai and I feel we had to fake the emotions. Every feeling just flowed effortlessly,” says Sohail.

About the mixed reactions from some quarters, Sohail Khan protests, “People are confused. Tubelight is not a typical Salman Khan film. He weeps, he cries, he wears his heart on the shoulder. Such emotional transparency is hard to accept in Salman bhai because he has a larger-than-life image. He wants to now experience what it feels like to play characters that are very different from what he is in real life. We should appreciate that.”