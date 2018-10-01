Sadak 2: Here’s why Sanjay Dutt believes money is not a matter of concern for him when it comes to this film

Sanjay Dutt is all set to reunite with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt after the 90s and this time it is for Sadak 2. The prequel to this romantic drama, which was released about 17 years ago, featured the actor alongside Pooja Bhatt. Now the onscreen couple is all set to return with second instalment, albeit with some additions which include Pooja’s step sister Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Now, speaking on why he decided to come on board for Sadak 2, Sanjay confessed that money was never his concern when he signed the film.

While elaborating on this aspect, Sanjay Dutt took us through the journey of his relationship with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Sanjay stated in reports that when Mahesh Bhatt directs, he doesn’t need makeup van or a makeup artist or a hair stylist. He doesn’t even require a mirror to look. He has as much as confidence in the filmmaker as he had years ago. Sanjay has insisted that he wants Mahesh Bhatt to direct Sadak 2.

Throwing light on the kind of bond he shares with the senior Bhatt, Sanjay stated that he has always been a family to him more than just a friend. He has seen his father and brother in Mahesh Bhatt and the actor asserted that the Bhatt parivar has stood by him through his best and worst times.

Another person to comment on the same was Pooja Bhatt. The actress turned filmmaker is returning to acting after a sabbatical and she is obviously excited about marking her comeback with Sadak 2. Pooja Bhatt will also be helping her father in this endeavor, so when she decided to discuss remuneration with Sanjay Dutt, she was surprised to hear his response. The actor apparently replied to her asking what remuneration. Recalling the moment, Pooja also added that her uncle Mukesh Bhatt practically jumped from his chair after looking at Sanjay Dutt’s reaction over money.

Also Mahesh Bhatt too has only kind words for Sanjay Dutt and spoke about how their friendship has stood by the test of the time. He reminisced about the time when Sanjay used to be back on parole and how they would spend hours in silence. Mahesh is of the opinion that one can’t do anything to help the other during the time of great anguish. This concept, according to Bhatt, will be tapped while making Sadak 2.

Also Read: Sisters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt open up about working with dad Mahesh Bhatt in Sadak 2