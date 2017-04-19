RPI objects on Sunny Leone’s condom ad for obscene expressions

Sunny Leone has been the face of a major condom brand for a long time. Now, the same advertisement for the brand has landed her in trouble.

The women’s wing of Republican Party of India (Athawale faction) has come forward objecting to a condom advertisement airing on TV. The ad features Sunny Leone and RPI has objection with her ‘obscene expressions’.

Sheela Gangurde, national secretary of RPI’s women’s wing, said in a statement that she had taken up the issue with the Union I&B Ministry. She said that Sunny Leone’s expressions are obscene and against Indian culture. She further added that if the government won’t take any action, RPI will approach the State Women’s Commission.

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in a peppy number ‘Laila Main Laila’ in Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees.

