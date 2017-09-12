“My role in Aarakshan was inspired by Anand Kumar” – Amitabh Bachchan

The bio-pic on mathematical genius Anand Kumar which Vikas Bahl will helm and in which Hrithik Roshan will play Anand, is not the first cinematic homage to a man who has dedicated himself to the education of economically -challenged students.

Some years ago Amitabh Bachchan played a character based on Anand Kumar in Prakash Jha’s Aarakshan. Recently the two met up for an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati where Anand sat on the hot seat and walked away with a substantial amount of money. Says Mr Bachchan fondly, “Anand Kumar is such a noble soul and so committed to his work. In Prakash Jha’s Aarakshan, my character was inspired by him.”

Says Anand, “I was always a fan of Bachchan Saab. I grew up on his classics. I saw Zanjeer, Deewaar, Trishuland Amar Akbar Anthony repeatedly when I was a student. In college we would imitate his walk talk and swagger. I first got to meet him during the making of Prakash Jha’s Aarakshan. He was such a fine gentleman. Now when I met him again on KBC I realized he was also a great teacher. The wisdom and knowledge and the understanding of human nature that he brings to the hot seat make him an exemplary educationist. I learnt so much from just watching him on KBC. In fact I will be applying some of his skills in the classroom.”

About the money Anand won on KBC the humble and simple mathematician says, “I won Rs 25 lakhs on KBC. The entire sum goes into the education of my students and their betterment.” And now comes the news that Anand Kumar’s tryst with the KBC host will form a part of the bio-pic that Bahl is helming.