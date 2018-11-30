Ritesh Batra’s film Photograph starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Sanya Malhotra to premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2019

Ritesh Batra’s next directorial Photograph, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra in the leading roles, will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2019. The director took to his Twitter to share the news that his film has been selected for the prestigious festival. Photograph is amongst the 112 films that have been selected to be screened.

Ritesh Batra took to Twitter share the news, “Just in: #PhotographMovie to Premiere @sundancefest 2019! @Nawazuddin_S @sanyamalhotra07 @AmazonStudios…. Excited to share! See you there!!!”

Nawazuddin Siddique also shared a still from the film and wrote, “It’s a very special feeling for me and team #Photograph & @amazonstudios as our film is been officially selected to be screened at prestigious Sundance Film Festival, 2019. Thank you @riteshbatra for making this possible and congratulations @sanyamalhotra_.”

Photograph is a story about a struggling photographer who is pressured to get married by his grandmother. He eventually convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancé as they develop a connection and transforms into an unexpected way.

