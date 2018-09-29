Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.09.2018 | 9:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sui Dhaaga - Made In India Pataakha Andhadhun LoveYatri Helicopter Eela Thugs of Hindostan
follow us on

Rishi Kapoor takes a sabbatical from films; heading to US for medical treatment

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has given us countless hours of entertainment with different roles he has played on the big screen. Apart from films, Kapoor has also been a fixture on the social networking site Twitter. Taking to the micro blogging platform earlier today, Kapoor announced that he would be taking a sabbatical of sorts from films for medical reasons.

Rishi Kapoor takes a sabbatical from films; heading to US for medical treatment

Posting details about the same, Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter saying, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!” Though it is currently unclear what exactly the treatment is for, we at Bollywood Hungama wish the veteran actor a speedy recovery.

Back on the film front, Rishi was last seen in the film Mulk. The film earned the actor plenty of rave reviews for his performance.

Also Read: Mulk’s ‘hero’ Rishi Kapoor wondered who is the ‘hero’ in Anubhav Sinha’s hard hitting drama

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi and board…

SRIDEVI statue in Switzerland! Authorities…

It's official! Rishi - Neetu Kapoor APPROVE…

Manto: Nawazuddin Siddiqui charged Re. 1 as…

This is what Kareena Kapoor Khan said when…

SHOCKING: The Kapoors plan to sell off the…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification