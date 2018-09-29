Rishi Kapoor takes a sabbatical from films; heading to US for medical treatment

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has given us countless hours of entertainment with different roles he has played on the big screen. Apart from films, Kapoor has also been a fixture on the social networking site Twitter. Taking to the micro blogging platform earlier today, Kapoor announced that he would be taking a sabbatical of sorts from films for medical reasons.

Posting details about the same, Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter saying, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!” Though it is currently unclear what exactly the treatment is for, we at Bollywood Hungama wish the veteran actor a speedy recovery.

Back on the film front, Rishi was last seen in the film Mulk. The film earned the actor plenty of rave reviews for his performance.

