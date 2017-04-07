Richa Chadda is all set for debut book and it will break beauty myths!

Earlier we had reported that Richa Chadda is gearing up to turn author and now we hear that the actress’ book is all set for release soon. The book that deals with health and lifestyle and it is set to break stereotypes of beauty and will also deal with the major eating disorder Bulimia.

In fact a couple of months ago, Richa very candidly spoke about suffering from an eating disorder for several years. She recovered with help from her family, professionals, nutritionists and loved ones. In the book, Richa Chadda journals her personal journey towards ideal health amid travels to distant cultures and hectic shoots.

The Ted talk was a mere starting point to a journey of self-discovery as a young and restless actor. The book will be replete with famous encounters, anecdotes from her jetsetting-life as well as a good dose of optimism and common sense.

Talking about the book, Richa Chadda says, ‘The book is an experiment. I want to open my heart out and give people a peek into my world. We have assumptions about the privileges an actor enjoys. Well, I hope to shatter certain myths, whether they are about standards of perfection, patriarchy and what it means to be a ‘good girl’. Most of us are taught from a very young age that being pretty is their primary goal in life because it will lead to a happy marriage, and marriage is the real-deal. This book could be masochistic in nature that I will feel exposed, but it’s truly a labour of love.”

Penguin India is all set to publish Richa Chadda’s debut book. Thrilled about being associated with Gurveen Chadha adds, “This is the first time a hugely successful actress who is juggling several movie shoots in India and internationally like Richa Chadda will use her public profile to voice her opinion. Today, more than ever, so many people are unhappy about their physical appearance and have a skewed perception of what is beautiful. Photoshopped magazine covers, edited celebrity pictures, these are the very things that make women self-conscious and create unrealistic ideals of beauty. Which is why Richa’s book is so special. Her writing is honest and hits the nail on the head. One can’t categorize it solely in the ‘self-help’ section because of the witty and pleasant anecdotal quality of the writing.”