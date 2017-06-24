REVEALED: This is the title of Salman Khan’s next directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Atul Agnihotri

While this Eid is being dominated by superstar Salman Khan’s solo release Tubelight, Salman Khan is also looking forward to his forthcoming projects. And amongst them, we hear that the actor is all set to collaborate once again with brother-in-law-producer Atul Agnihotri for his next. With constant speculations about the same doing rounds for quite some time now, it is recently being said that the title for the film has been locked.

Apparently, the Salman Khan starrer Atul Agnihotri film has been titled Bharat [aka India]. While it is yet to be known if the theme of the film will be patriotism or anything else, reportedly, the film is currently in the initial stages. Besides this, the film will once again bring together the actor-director jodi of Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar.

For the uninitiated, let us remind you that the two of them are already working on Tiger Zinda Hai. Ali is directing the film which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead for the Yash Raj banner.

Coming back to the film Bharat, the details of the film are yet to be revealed.