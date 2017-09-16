REVEALED: South star Rana Daggubati will play scientist in his next Bollywood film

While Baahubali has changed the fate of stars who have been associated with it by taking their fame globally, one amongst them is Rana Daggubati. The actor has also gained popularity as a Bollywood star and now he is all set for a film which will feature him as a scientist.

Rana Daggubati is said to star in a period Bollywood film titled Vijli Mistery of the Phantom Ship based on the real life disappearance of the steamship SS Vaitarna which had over 700 people on board when the incident happened. Rana will play the scientist who investigates the reason behind the disappearance.

SS Vaitarna which is also known as Vijli or Haji Kasam ni Vijli was owned by A J Shepherd & Co, Bombay and it disappeared on November 8, 1888 off the coast of Saurashtra region of Gujarat during the cyclonic storm whilst crossing Mandvi towards Mumbai [then Bombay]. The said ship that was called as the ‘Titanic of Gujarat’ had over 700 people at the time of disappearance which included the passengers as well as the crew. Certain reports claim that the number during the incident amounted to 740. The ship was finally assumed to be wrecked in the storm and no bodies were found post the same.

From what we hear, Rana Daggubati has already given a nod to the film after listening to the script since he is quite impressed with the same. He has reportedly even met the makers in London for a discussion. It is being said that most of the dialogues will be in English.

Directed by Dhwanil Mehta and scripted by Yogesh Joshi, Vijli Mistery of the Phantom Ship is expected to go on floor by mid-2018. As of now, the makers are doing the recee for the same.