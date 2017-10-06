REVEALED Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director RS Prasanna joins hands with Siddharth Roy Kapur" />

Siddharth Roy Kapur, who has ventured solo in the field of production, has signed filmmaker RS Prasanna for his next film. Prasanna made his debut in Bollywood with the much successful Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. And now the South actor-filmmaker has already acquainted another project in Bollywood.

Confirming the news, Siddharth Roy Kapur said, “Yes, Prasanna and I will be collaborating on his next film and I am very happy to be working with him. Like the rest of the country, I absolutely loved Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. RS is an extremely talented filmmaker with a fresh voice and has an ability to make unique content to reach out to a mainstream audience. I am sure that together we will make a memorable film.”

Prasanna shares, “I have great respect for Siddharth and his creative vision is evident in the films he has backed over the past decade. It is an honour and delight to work with him. I am excited about our collaboration and I’m sure it will be a great experience. We hope to give the audiences a truly special film through our collaboration. I believe post the success of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, partnering with Sid excites me as a filmmaker who wants to tell unusual stories that celebrate life in all its ordinariness.”

Siddharth and Prasanna have met extensively and brainstormed on various subjects for the movie they would like to make together and are close to locking in on one of them. As mentioned before the producer has recently ventured solo and has some intriguing projects in their hand which includes the Aamir Khan starrer biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma, Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s next based on the book ‘How I braved Anu Aunty and Cofounded a Million Dollar Company’ among others.