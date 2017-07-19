REVEALED: Priyanka Chopra plays supporting roles in her upcoming Hollywood films

While she has played a villain to a great supporting actress, Priyanka Chopra, one of Bollywood’s most popular actresses hasn’t spoken much about her forthcoming ventures. Although we continue to await the announcement of her next Bollywood venture, we know that after foraying into Hollywood, Priyanka has bagged two more films in the West – A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic?

Recently, Priyanka Chopra made news for giving IIFA, that was held in New York, a skip since the actress was in Mumbai and took off to an undisclosed location to ring in her birthday. Now, reportedly, Priyanka has come out in the open to talk about her professional commitments. In fact, the former beauty queen asserted that whilst she continues to look at Bollywood prospects, she has nothing concrete on that front and will be returning in August – September to the country to look into it. The actress also confirmed that an announcement will be made if there is anything substantial.

That’s not all. Priyanka Chopra also requested her fans to not promote her forthcoming Hollywood films as Priyanka films. She revealed that she will be playing small yet pivotal parts in the films A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic? although the details of the same are kept under wraps.

After her next visit to India in September, Priyanka Chopra will begin shooting for the third season of her American series ‘Quantico’.