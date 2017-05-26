Revealed: Prabhas’ next will be shot in Mumbai

Right now everyone who’s someone wants a piece of the Baahubali action. And what better media visibility than to link your name to the next Prabhas starrer Saaho? While Bollywood’s top actresses are getting their publicists to insinuate their names as Prabhas’ co-star in Saaho, the truth, which comes straight from the Saaho team, is that a Telugu actresses will star opposite Prabhas in Saaho.

“Prabhas who is as emotional about his home-territory Andhra Pradesh as he can get, feels he owes it to the Telugu movie industry to work with the local talent. Although several A-list heroines from Bollywood were considered Prabhas has finally decided to work with a Telugu actress only in Saaho.”

The actress will be finalized as soon as Prabhas returns from his vacation in the US. While a small schedule of Saaho will be shot at the end of June, a major stint will take place in July in Mumbai.

“A big portion of the plot in Saaho unfolds in Mumbai. Director Sujeeth wants to shoot action scenes with Prabhas on the roads of Mumbai during the rains. Another major schedule will happen in Abu Dhabu and then some songs and stunts in different parts of Europe. Saaho which will be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu will be wrapped by the end of the year. Prabhas took five years to complete Baahubali. Saaho will be finished and released in six month. Prabhas wants to start a Bollywood film in Hindi with Karan Johar immediately after Saaho,” informs a source in the know.