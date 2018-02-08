REVEALED: Jacqueline Fernandez to recreate Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Ek Do Teen’ for Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2

We had earlier seen Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger Shroff come together for a superhero drama, A Flying Jatt. Although Baaghi 2 features Disha Patani as the leading lady, we hear that Tiger will reunite with his former co-star in this film. Baaghi 2 will not only have Jacqueline in a guest appearance but she will also recreate an iconic 90s chartbuster. The song in question is ‘Ek Do Teen’ from the movie Tezaab which originally featured Madhuri Dixit.

Yes, director of Baaghi 2, Ahmed Khan is super excited to recreate this popular number. Interestingly, he has worked with Saroj Khan who originally choreographed the song. Ahmed, who was once a choreographer, has in fact worked with Madhuri Dixit and Saroj in ‘Choli Ke Peechey’ [Khalnayak]. Disclosing details of the shoot, Ahmed Khan said, “There will be three choreographers on the set today, that’s a picture perfect moment in itself!”

“It’s an all-time favourite and I have asked Ganesh to retain Sarojji’s famous hook steps and Manish Malhotra to keep Madhuri Dixit’s pink outfit in mind while designing Jacqueline’s costume. I want the same feel of the earlier song that still looms large on everyone’s mind and also the same vibe, with the crowds chanting ‘Mohini, Mohini’ as Madhuri Dixit takes the stage”, Ahmed further added.

As for the Jacqueline Fernandez version, it will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Incidentally, Ganesh has also worked as a backup dancer in the original ‘Ek Do Teen’. Reports also have it that Ahmed Khan has instructed fashion designer Manish Malhotra to keep the popular pink outfit of Madhuri Dixit in mind whilst designing costumes for Jacqueline in Baaghi 2.

However, the details of when and which part of the film the song will appear is yet to be known. Reminiscing about working with Madhuri on the track, Saroj Khan spoke about the actress’ dedication. While Khan confessed that the actress initially found it difficult to pick up Bollywood latkas and jhatkas, she continuously practiced for 12 hours every day to perfect it. Being a Kathak dancer, she was learning a different dance form. However, she expertized the steps in 10 days and yet dedicated another 7 days for the same song to refine it further, stated Saroj Khan.

Speaking about shooting ‘Ek Do Teen’, Saroj revealed that the venue was initially decided to be Gemini Circus. But it underwent change after DOP Baba Azmi declared that they wouldn’t be able to hang lights. In fact, he later went on to create another set with HMI lamps which was a novel concept then!

On the other hand, Ahmed Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez have collaborated on many chartbusters in the past. ‘Chittiyan Kalaiyan’, ‘Lat Lag Gayi’, ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ are some of them to name a few.

As for Baaghi 2, the film is the sequel to the 2016 superhit film Baaghi. After the success of Heropanti and Baaghi, Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala are all set to mark their third collaboration. Starring the rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in the lead, Baaghi 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios, Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is scheduled to release on March 30, 2018.

