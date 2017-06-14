REVEALED: This international music producer and DJ has composed a track in Shah Rukh Khan – Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal

Shah Rukh Khan is known to be quite social media friendly. The actor loves to share wisdom and has hilarious conversations with his fans and friends. When Shah Rukh Khan has an extremely interesting session of #AskSRK, we get to see a witty and interesting side of him.

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan made some interesting revelations about his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal. The title already created quite a stir as it is a take on the Hollywood flick When Harry Met Sally and Imtiaz Ali‘s blockbuster Jab We Met. Although the details have been kept under wraps regarding the storyline, we have some details about the music album.

In the candid Twitter conversation, Shah Rukh Khan made a startling revelation that an international DJ and music composer has a track on the album. In all, there are ten songs in the film and one of the tracks is of Diplo. If one remembers, Diplo and Shah Rukh Khan met last year in Goa and sort of broke the internet as they hung out together. When asked about his favourite songs from his upcoming romance drama, SRK named two songs- ‘Butterfly’ and a Diplo track. It is unclear whether Diplo has created a full-fledged song or a promotional song but it is surely exciting.

This isn’t the first time an international artist has performed in a Shah Rukh Khan starrer. He had Akon sing ‘Chammak Challo’ in Ra.One.

Meanwhile, Jab Harry Met Sejal is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and is scheduled to release on August 4, 2017.