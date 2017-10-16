REVEALED: Akshay Kumar’s show The Great Indian Laughter gets its new judges in the form of Sajid Khan and Shreyas Talpade

Akshay Kumar recently returned to the small screen with the reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge where he essays the role of super judge. While on a hunt to find the best comedians of the country, the show also has three mentors in the form of Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal but now these popular stand-up comedians will be replaced by Sajid Khan and Hussain Dalal.

Filmmaker Sajid Khan and actor-director Shreyas Talpade will now join Akshay Kumar as the mentor-judges of the show. Mallika, Zakir and Hussain will remain judges until the 12 finalists are selected after which the Bollywood personas will take over their role. Interestingly, the trio, namely Akshay Kumar, Sajid Khan and Shreyas Talpade have collaborated for one of the most popular comic capers, Housefull 2.

From what we hear, the reason behind the sudden change in the judges was the lukewarm the show received. Apparently the makers believed that they needed to bring about the changes in the mentors and hence the decision of roping in Sajid Khan and Shreyas Talpade. While Sajid is well versed in the field of comedy, being a former comedian himself as well as directing movies like Heyy Baby, Shreyas recently turned focus into filmmaking with comedy films like Poster Boyz and he is also popular for his comic roles in films like the Golmaal franchise.

In fact, excited about the show, Sajid Khan revealed about how he is looking forward for the show. He also spoke about Akshay Kumar and Shreyas’ bond which he described as ‘brothers’ and how their bond would be quite evident on the show.

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge is currently being aired on Star Plus during the weekends at the prime slot of 8 pm.