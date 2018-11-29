Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.11.2018 | 4:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
2.0 Badhaai Ho Baazaar AndhaDhun Kedarnath Zero
follow us on

Ranveer Singh gives priority to SIMMBA over honeymoon with Deepika Padukone (Details inside)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted their second grand reception yesterday at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. They looked like a vision in white in co-ordinated ensembles and stunned us with their amaze chemistry at the red carpet. As reported earlier, the couple will also host a grand reception on December 1 at the same venue just for the film wallahs! Now there is a lot of speculation over when will the couple fly for their honeymoon as Ranveer has back to back releases. Reports suggest that Baba has prioritised Simmba for now. He will shoot a title track soon with his lead actress Sara Ali Khan, and director Rohit Shetty is yet to finalise it’s location. He was also seen at the dubbing studio a couple of days ago where he caught up with Sonu Sood. While Ranveer is busy with his wedding, he made sure that Simmba isn’t suffering and is well on schedule.

Ranveer Singh gives priority to SIMMBA over honeymoon with Deepika Padukone (Details inside)

Rohit is working on the patch work and giving finishing touches using Ranveer’s body double while Baba is away hosting his wedding receptions. Ranveer and Deepika will go on their honeymoon only after Simmba releases on December 28. Ranveer has Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Kabir Khan‘s ‘83 in his kitty post Simmba. Deepika, on the other hand, will start prepping for Meghna Gulzar’s next.

The couple Ranveer and Deepika got married at an idyllic villa at Lake Como and post that hosted a reception for their family and friends in Bangalore. Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani also hosted a party for the couple in the city. Yesterday’s function was mostly for the media people as they won’t be invited for the event on December 1 where only industry insiders have been called.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Mumbai Reception: The newlyweds look RADIANT and impressive beyond imagination

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

“Super 30 is very much on track” - says…

After Jodhpur wedding, Nick Jonas and…

Popular singer Mohammed Aziz passes away at…

Makdee actress Shweta Basu Prasad to get…

Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone to attend…

REVEALED: Ranveer Singh and Deepika…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification