Ranveer Singh to feature in sequel to Singh Is Kinng titled Sher Singh

Back in 2008 we saw the release of the action comedy Singh Is Kinng that featured Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Years on, the film’s producer Shailendra Singh had announced that he was keen on making a sequel to the same, and that he had locked on a title even better than the first.

Now, we hear that the film has been titled Sher Singh and will in all likelihood feature Ranveer Singh taking over the mantle from Akshay Kumar. Commenting on the same, Shailendra Singh stated that while he was pretty keen on taking the title Singh Is Kinng forward since Vipul Shah was not ready to part with the rights of the same he had decided to retitle the film to Sher Singh. Further talking about the film, Singh added that though it would not be a superhero film as such, he was looking at turning Sher Singh into a franchise film with the main character being a normal yet extraordinary person.

Later, as he went on to talk about the casting on Sher Singh, Shailendra Singh mentioned that while Singh Is Kinng featured Akshay Kumar, Sher Singh would see Ranveer Singh take over. Explaining about the same further, Singh added that Ranveer was perfect for the role and suited it to a T. If that wasn’t enough, Singh also maintained that the actor was pretty impressed by the premise of Sher Singh and had requested for a 10 page script that Shailendra Singh will be presenting soon.

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for his first role as a negative character in Padmavati. The actor will later move on to Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and he has also signed Temper remake with Rohit Shetty.