Pulkit Samrat kicks off special campaign to provide clean water to villages

Pulkit Samrat, who rose to fame with Fukrey series and Sanam Re, has now taken the onus of a rather noble initiative. The actor is campaigning to provide clean water to rural areas in Maharashtra and there is a reason for it! Apparently, when the actor came across a certain water related epidemic that was spreading rapidly in a certain village, he decided to take some action and help the villagers.

Confirming the developments, a source close to the actor said, “The talented actor got to know about a water-borne illness that plagued his friend’s son and since then he thought of taking up the responsibility of clean water to the children of few villages in Maharashtra. Joining hands with his environmentalist- brother, Ullas, Pulkit will work tirelessly for the cause.”

Speaking of the said initiative, Pulkit Samrat too added, “My brother conducts research on the subject, and knows about the villages that are affected severely. We will provide clean water to the schools with the most number of kids.”

On the work front, Pulkit Samrat was last seen in Excel Entertainment’s anthology of sorts, 3 Storeys along with actors like Richa Chaddha, Sharman Joshi, Renuka Sahane amongst others. The actor is next supposed to feature in Eros International’s forthcoming trilingual. It is also said to star Rana Daggubati, Zoya Hussein, Vishnu Vishal and Kalki Koechlin and is helmed by acclaimed director Prabhu Solomon.

Also Read: Pulkit Samrat collaborates with Canadian rapper Tandeep Nagi