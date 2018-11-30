Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas Wedding: Here’s what the guests received as welcome gifts in Jodhpur

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got hitched earlier this month in lavish Italian location. The next couple to get hitched is that of Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood popstar Nick Jonas but they are tying the knot in India itself. The lovebirds, who began dating this year and got engaged soon, are all set to tie the knot at the royal Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1. Nick’s parents Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Jonas, brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, sister-in-law Danielle Jonas and to-be sis-in-law Sophie Turner have arrived in Jodhpur to kick start the festivities.

Upon reaching Jodhpur, the guests were welcomed with surprise gifts. The friends and family received welcome gifts and a fanclub shared a glimpse of it. Surrounded by white with the couple’s playing cards, there’s a box between that reads, “The Oh Crap Kit”. We wonder what’s in the box.

Jaipur-based Punit Balana and Abu Jani – Sandeep Khosla have been reportedly roped in to design clothes for both groom and bride’s families for the wedding and the receptions. PeeCee’s sisters Parineeti Chopra, Manara Chopra and family have reached the venue. Her good friends Anusha Dandekar, Youtube sensation Lilly Singh and many more arrived in Jodhpur on November 29.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra will start the wedding celebrations with sangeet ceremony followed by mehendi and haldi ceremonies. The Indian style wedding will take place on December 1 and the Christian service following Nick’s traditions will take place on December 3.

