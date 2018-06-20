Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment alleged of fraud by her masseuse

Trouble doesn’t seem to end for Prernaa Arora who has been facing legal actions from several Bollywood producers. While she has already lost projects like Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran, Kedarnath and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, now her masseuse has allegedly taken legal action against the producer. Her masseuse, Khairun Mukhtar Ahmed has filed a non-cognizable complaint against Arora for insulting and hitting her.

According to the statement provided by Khairun, Prernaa Arora refused to pay her pending bills which amounts up to Rs. 3.75 lakhs. In her complaint Ahmed asserted that Prernaa had given her a cheque of Rs. 1.25 lakhs [out of the said amount], however, the said cheque bounced due to lack of funds.

Elaborating further on her relation with Prernaa, Khairun reportedly stated that Prernaa had promised her a salary of Rs. 75,000 per month for massages that will need to be provided between midnight and 8 am. She also mentioned that she had to bear the travelling charges of commuting from Santacruz to Jogeshwari on her own. Desperate for cash for her husband’s cancer treatment and later for his loans, Khairun had agreed for this arrangement. However, Khairun also stated that despite this she wasn’t paid her salary for five months.

Post the delay in payment, when Khairun apparently approached Prernaa Arora for the pending salary, the filmmaker initially reassured her by providing a cheque. Unfortunately, the said cheque bounced, and Khairun approached the filmmaker yet again, but this time the producer not just argued with her but also beat her masseuse up and shut the door on her face. Owing to the incident, Khairun Mukhtar Ahmed filed a complaint against Prernaa Arora on the charges of section 504 [Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace] and 323 [Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt].

On the other hand, Prernaa Arora has a different story to tell. According to her, Khairun was caught stealing approximately Rs. 56,000 from her home. The masseuse was allegedly caught by the bodyguards at the Arora residence and it is since then that Khairun is barred from entering her house. Also, Prernaa has maintained that if Khairun has any bills or invoices of her pending money then the payments would be made immediately.

