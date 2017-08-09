Prabhu Dheva won’t direct Wanted 2, as he is directing Dabangg 3

Hear hear, change of plans at Salman Khan Productions.

That Salman Khan is most definitely doing the sequel to the 2008 blockbuster Wanted is now decided. But here’s a new development. Prabhu Dheva who directed the first part of Wanted has now been assigned the task of directing Dabangg 3 for Salman Khan.

Wanted 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2008 hit will now be helmed by another director. Says a source, “When Prabhu got the offer straight from Salman Khan to direct Dabangg 3, he had to choose between this offer and Wanted 2. Since Dabangg is Salman’s own production, Prabhu has given the nod to this offer.”

Not that Wanted 2 would be left bereft of a director. There is a fleet of directors including Salman’s current favourite Ali Abbas Zafar waiting to step in the minute Salman beckons.