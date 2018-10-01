Parineeti Chopra dishes out details on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’s LOVE STORY and engagement

We know how the Namaste England star Parineeti Chopra is so close to her Mimi Didi (Priyanka Chopra) and that she always has been together with her sister through everything. So, when PC came to Mumbai with Nick, she was a constant companion to the much publicised couple. They even took a small vacation to Goa together. A few weeks later, details about PC’s engagement with Nick was disclosed to us after she walked out of Salman Khan’s Bharat citing the same reason. Recently Parineeti spoke to Filmfare about Priyanka’s engagement and their love story. Parineeti was a witness to this from the start and in fact she was one of the first people that PC disclosed her relationship to. Nick proposed PC with a big diamond on her birthday and well; Parineeti got a call at 3AM from PC who excitedly told her about this. Later, Nick came with PC to Mumbai to seek Madhu Chopra’s permission.

Pari told the magazine, “She called me one day and said she was coming to India with Nick. I said tell me all about it. Initially, I just knew that there was someone special in her life. But when she told me he was coming to India with her, I knew something serious was going on between them. I met him. There were only eight to ten of us that night. I was the only one from the family, rest were Priyanka’s friends”. Talking about Nick’s grand proposal she said, “The day it happened, I was the first one to get a call. But I was part of their story even before it happened. The day he proposed to her, it was her birthday. I got a missed call from her at 3 am. I knew she was holidaying. I Facetimed her. She showed me the ring and I almost fainted. Both Priyanka and Nick (Jonas) were there on call. They were like we had to tell you first. I started crying on the call. It became all emotional and beautiful.”

