Has Omung Kumar put The Good Maharaja on hold after the exit of Sanjay Dutt?

Almost a month ago we had reported that Sanjay Dutt walked out of Omung Kumar’s next, which was a period drama tentatively titled The Good Maharaja. Despite the film being announced even with the release of the poster featuring the actor, the major roadblock hit the makers after Sanjay Dutt decided to quit the film. This seems to have adversely affected the film with now speculations claiming that it has been put on hold.

Interestingly, a few days before Omung Kumar made the announcement, yet another filmmaker was reported to make a film on a similar subject and it was none other than Ashutosh Gowariker. With the filmmaker’s love for historic tales [Jodhaa Akbar and Mohenjo Daro] it did not come as a surprise that the courageous story of Jam Sahib Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji may have attracted his attention. On the other hand, Omung had decided to experiment with the period genre since that seems to be the flavour of the season.

However, Sanjay Dutt decided to bow down from the project but there are no specifications on the same.

But Sanjay Dutt’s exit wasn’t the only setback here. The film also got embroiled in a legal controversy with the legal heirs of the Maharaja claiming that their permission wasn’t taken by Kumar and his team before making the film. The Maharaja’s successors went on to send a legal notice to the film’s unit demanding a stay in taking the film forward.

With Sanjay Dutt’s spokesperson reportedly asserting the exit of the actor from the project, we now hear that the makers are in a soup and have decided to put the film on hold. While they are said to be on a lookout for a male lead, there are no further details on when the project will be revived.