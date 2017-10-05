OMG! Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna starrer Ittefaq will NOT be promoted" />

Ittefaq, a remake of the 1969 classic by the same name, features Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra who come together for the first time along with Akshaye Khanna, who will be seen in the role of a fierce cop. With many biggies like Red Chillies, Dharma and BR Studios joining hands for this film, many expected a full-fledged promotion but it seems that the makers want to keep it a low key affair.

It is a known fact that Ittefaq is a thriller, falling into the category of ‘whodunit’ suspense drama. The makers want to retain secrecy on the film’s plot and also want to refrain from giving out too many details about the story. Venky Mysore, CEO, Red Chillies Entertainment, said, “Ittefaq is a crisp, newage thriller and an exciting adaptation of the 1960 cult classic. The marketing strategy is also designed keeping this in mind, so as to maintain the element of mystery for the audience. Ittefaq is the result of collaboration between three studios and we hope the audiences enjoy the way we have reimagined it.”

Co-producer Karan Johar maintained, “For the first time, we have a no-promotion stand on Ittefaq. It’s important we don’t reveal any part of the film and have decided to keep the actors away from media interactions. So hopefully, no spoilers and definitely no promotion on our 100-minute non-stop mystery thriller.”

Juno Chopra, creative producer, BR Studios added, “Ittefaq is an edge-of-the-seat thriller with a contemporary take on its original version. The experience of this story can only be heightened without outing any spoilers or over-communicating it to the audience. We believe that the film should speak to its audience through its trailer. I hope this will revolutionise the way stories are marketed.”

The original Ittefaq featured Rajesh Khanna as a criminal-on-the-run charged for the murder of his wife, Nanda as the quintessential house-wife as well as Madan Puri as the police officer in charge of investigation. The new version, which is said to be tad different from the 60s version, is scheduled to release on November 3.