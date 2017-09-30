OMG! Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani to come together for the first time?

Early last year, Rajkumar Hirani had expressed his desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan during the promotions of his production Saala Khadoos. Although nothing concrete happened then, now we hear that the two are planning to join hands for a film.

Rajkumar Hirani, who has given blockbusters like Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots, is currently busy with his ambitious film on his actor- friend Sanjay Dutt, the Sanjay Dutt biopic. The director, after wrapping up the same, will apparently be taking forward this untitled venture with Shah Rukh Khan. As mentioned before, this will be the first time where the two of these prominent B-town personas will be coming together but the details of the same is yet to be revealed.

It has been learnt that a big announcement on the same will be made in a few weeks and the concept too is said to have been locked.

As for Rajkumar Hirani it is his wish that is coming true! Interestingly, the director had once revealed that he had approached Shah Rukh Khan for two of his most popular films, Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots but the deals didn’t work out.

On the other hand, talking about Shah Rukh Khan films, the superstar is currently shooting for Aanand L. Rai’s next which features him in the role of a dwarf. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.