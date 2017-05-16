Nostalgia: ‘Lakdi Ki Kathi’ girl Urmila Matondkar to launch the rehash version of the same song

While she has given Bollywood some of its most diverse films, from Rangeela to Kaun to Bhoot, Urmila Matondkar even as a child actor had gained quite a bit of prominence in the Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi starrer Masoom in 1983. The actress who hasn’t been present in the Bollywood scene for quite some time now has now decided to come forth to launch the popular song ‘Lakdi Ki Kathi’ from Masoom that was picturized on her.

The popular children song that became an anthem of sorts for the young generation will now have a rehash version of the same in the animated film Hanuman Ka Damdaar. Ruchi Narain’s animation film will have a new version of ‘Lakdi Ki Kathi’ composed by Abhishek Arora and also sung by a couple of child singers, just like the original. The original song was created by the iconic R D Burman and the lyrics were written by legendary Gulzar.

Ruchi Narain is equally excited about having Urmila Matondkar on board. The filmmaker maintained that the 90s actress was initially apprehensive about it but soon agreed for the same.

Besides Urmila, there are many other Bollywood stars, who are associated with the film including Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon, as they have lent their voices for Hanuman Ka Damdaar.