Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 15.06.2018 | 6:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Race 3 Sanju Veere Di Wedding Dhadak Vishwaroop II Soorma
follow us on

No script yet for Rajamouli’s next

BySubhash K. Jha

Rumours that S S Rajamouli’s next project featuring Ram Charan Teja and NTR Junior has found a plot is nothing but a rumour. A source very close to the project says, “Vijayendra Prasad who is writing the Rajamouli’s next film has three plots in mind. Prasad and his son Rajamouli are yet to decide which of these three stories will be taken forward to finally be the THE ONE to be selected.”

No script yet for Rajamouli’s next

Apparently, Rajamouli likes all the three plot ideas put forward by his father. Says a source, “This time Rajmouli and his screenwriter-dad want to surprise their audience by doing something totally unexpected. So all we can tell you at the moment is that all the three stories being considered are contemporary. None of them is a costume drama. And none of them is about reincarnation because Rajamouli has had his fill of rebirth in Magadheera and Baahubali.”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sara Ali Khan has NOT yet been approached…

Here's why Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati is…

Rumours of Prasoon Joshi's ouster baseless

China Box Office: Baahubali 2 – The…

China Box Office: Baahubali 2 – The…

China Box Office: Baahubali 2 – The…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification