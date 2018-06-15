No script yet for Rajamouli’s next

Rumours that S S Rajamouli’s next project featuring Ram Charan Teja and NTR Junior has found a plot is nothing but a rumour. A source very close to the project says, “Vijayendra Prasad who is writing the Rajamouli’s next film has three plots in mind. Prasad and his son Rajamouli are yet to decide which of these three stories will be taken forward to finally be the THE ONE to be selected.”

Apparently, Rajamouli likes all the three plot ideas put forward by his father. Says a source, “This time Rajmouli and his screenwriter-dad want to surprise their audience by doing something totally unexpected. So all we can tell you at the moment is that all the three stories being considered are contemporary. None of them is a costume drama. And none of them is about reincarnation because Rajamouli has had his fill of rebirth in Magadheera and Baahubali.”