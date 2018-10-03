Nana Patekar’s friends are caught in a catch 22 situation

No-win-no-lose is the situation Nana Patekar’s friends in the film industry find themselves in. They are damned if they speak up against him and damned if they don’t. It is being said in various corners of the film industry that Nana Patekar has been reaching out for support. Now, his friends who range from Anil Kapoor and John Abraham to N Chandra and Udhav Thackeray don’t know whether to avoid his calls or speak to him and extend their support.

Says a well-informed source, “The industry is sharply polarized. One section feels Nana must be named and shamed. Another feels he’s not bad-hearted, just hot-tempered. For that, he can’t be sent to jail.”

In the meanwhile, Nana has decided to tell his side of the story at a press conference where at least some of his powerful friends will speak up in his favour. While John Abraham, Mehul Kumar and N Chandra may defend Nana, Amitabh Bachchan and others from his ilk know nothing about what should be done to him.