“I am doing Nagraj Manjule’s film in October” – Amitabh Bachchan confirms Sairat director’s film

That amazingly high-speed juggernaut named Amitabh Bachchan refuses to slow down. In fact Mr Bachchan is now busier than ever. He reveals that he would be doing as many as 5 new feature films in the coming months. As soon as he wrapped up his work in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs Of Hindostan, Mr Bachchan plunges into the Sairat director Nagraj Manjule’s next.

Revealing his choc-a-block diary Mr Bachchan says, “Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out is over. I am now shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati for the entire month of August. Then in September I will return to Thugs Of Hindostan. In October I will be shooting for Nagraj Manjule’s film. After that I go into Ayan Mukerji film (Dragon) to be produced by Karan Johar. Then I am doing a film with Kabir Khan, R Balki and Shoojit Sircar.”

How on earth does this phenomenally supercharged epitome of ageless energy intend to do so many projects?

Comes the response, “It’s all about time management. And please don’t ask me to slow down. I am not here to conquer peaks or design a formula for success. I am here to do a job. I need to work, I like to work and I am fortunate that there are some that consider me for work. In time nature shall diminish me and my body. But until it does so, I wish to continue!! You got a problem with that?”

No, Sir! Keep them coming.