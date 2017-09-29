Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.09.2017 | 8:52 PM IST

Murugadoss to make Spyder in Hindi, will it be Mahesh Babu’s Hindi debut?

BySubhash K. Jha

Murugadoss to make Spyder in Hindi, will it be Mahesh Babu’s Hindi debut

Prolific filmmaker Murugadoss whose cinema explores the anatomy of modern violence, is very happy with the way his new release Spyder has been received.

Curiously the film has opened better in Tamil than in Telugu. The soft-spoken Murugadoss explains why. “Mahesh Babu’s home audience expects a certain kind of heroism from him. Here in Spyder he is not larger than life. So it’s taking his fans in Andhra and Telangana longer to accept him in an understated low-key heroism. Whereas in Tamil Nadu the audience is more accepting of Mahesh Babu’s scaled-down heroism.”

Murugadoss is all set to make Spyder in Hindi. “The producers will finalize the deal in the next ten days.”

This may mark Mahesh Babu’s long-delayed Bollywood debut.

