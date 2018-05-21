Munnabhai 3 to come out soon, Rajkumar Hirani confirms

Rajkumar Hirani who is coming out with his most ambitious project yet, Sanju, spoke to Outlook magazine about the film and more. He was asked about his long standing project Munnabhai 3 which is also one of the most awaited projects from this talented director. Speaking about the same he said, “We (Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi) wanted to do the third Munna Bhai film and even wrote a lot of it, but we were not able to match the script with the first two. Now, I have found something, though we still have to write it.” Looks like we have all the reason to cheer!

Hirani was also asked if he thinks he was destined to make Sanju because he directed the controversial actor in Munnabhai which was a game changer in both their careers. To which he said that had he not made Munnabhai with Sanju, he still would have made his biopic. “I got to know Sanju because of ­Munna Bhai, but as I told you earlier, I was never among his close friends. I knew him as much as the rest of the world did. He never led me into his darkest secrets. Even if I had not done the three films with him, I would still have been fascinated by his story and made a film on his life. Knowing him gave me that ­opportunity. As I told you, as a filmma­ker, I am always greedy for content and can go anywhere for it.”

Sanju will release on June 29 and stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. His eerie similarity to Sanjay Dutt is already a talking point! Stay tuned for more updates on the film.

