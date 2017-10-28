Milap Zaveri to write and direct dark thriller produced by Nikkhil Advani

A couple of weeks back we had reported that writer – director Milap Zaveri had been roped in to pen the dialogues for the next instalment in the Hate Story franchise. Well, now we hear that Milap will also be writing and directing yet another film that will be produced by Nikkhil Advani under the banner Emmay Entertainment.

Going by what we hear, the said film that Milap will write and direct will be a dark film based on a cop. If that wasn’t all we also hear that John Abraham will be seen in the lead role. Word also has it that another actor will be joining the cast of the film.

Apparently, Milap had narrated an idea to Nikkhil which the latter liked and requested Milap to develop a script based on the same. An official confirmation on the same is awaited and the film is expected to go on floors in January next year.