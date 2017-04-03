Meri Pyaari Bindu has five teasers and here’s why

With the marketing team constantly bringing up unique ideas to promote their film, Yash Raj Films too have developed an innovative strategy this time for Meri Pyaari Bindu. The Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer rom-com will not have a quintessential trailer but five short teasers, which represent five chapters from the characters’ lives.

Ayushmann Khurrana plays a writer and Parineeti Chopra aka Bindu being his muse, the film traces their 30 year old bond starting from their childhood to adulthood. The five teasers of the film give a sneak peek into their life, their bond and much more in the said five chapters. Starting today, that is April 3, the remaining four teasers will release in the next four consecutive days.

According to producer Maneesh Sharma, this is not only an unusual strategy but a best way to showcase a glimpse of what the film is all about. Agreeing to the same, VP Marketing and Merchandising, Manan Mehta revealed that their aim is to give the audience an honest experience of the film and this is the right way to do it.

Meri Pyaari Bindu brings together actors Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time as an onscreen pair. While the actress was last seen in Kill Dil in 2014, Ayushmann’s last release was Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015. Directed by Akshay Roy, the film is slated to release on May 12.