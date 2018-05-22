MEGASTAR Mammootty to feature alongside this actress from TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum

While she essayed important roles in TV serials like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Ikkyawann, now actress Prachi Tehlan is all set to make her debut down South. And guess who will star alongside her in her first film? Malayalam megastar Mammootty! Furthermore, the film in question is a period movie titled Mamankam.

Confirming the same, Prachi Tehlan spoke to the media expressing her excitement about working with a veteran like Mammootty. She maintained that she can’t reveal much about her role or the film but stated that it is a wonderful experience. Prachi also asserted that it is the most expensive Malayalam film ever made.

As mentioned before, Mamankam is said to be based on a different time period. The film is set against the backdrop of a medieval fair of the 17th century that is celebrated every 12 years from 800 AD to 1755 AD. While this is Prachi’s first film down South, the actress has already ventured into other regional films like Punjabi.

On the other hand, megastar and national award winning actor Mammootty has worked with many Bollywood actresses like Juhi Chawla, Katrina Kaif among others and the recent one being with Huma Qureshi. The actress made her Mollywood debut with White which released in 2016.

Interestingly, Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, is making his Bollywood debut this year with Karwan. He will also feature alongside Sonam Kapoor in the latter’s next The Zoya Factor.