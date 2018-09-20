Mahesh Bhatt returns to direction with SADAK 2; Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt make OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Earlier this month, it was finally confirmed that Mahesh Bhatt will be finally working with his youngest one Alia Bhatt in Sadak 2. The talk about a sequel to Sadak was in news for a while but nothing concrete was happening until now. With Alia Bhatt on board, the Bhatts are finally coming together. Along with Alia, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt will be in the star cast. Interestingly, today the official announcement has been made as it is Mahesh Bhatt’s 70th birthday and it marks his return to direction after 23 years.

Alia Bhatt, this morning, took to Twitter to make the official announcement of Sadak 2 with a short teaser containing rushes from the original film which starred Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Alia simply wrote, “SADAK 2 ❤️❤️ @MaheshNBhatt @PoojaB1972 @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur #MukeshBhatt @VisheshFilms #Sadak2.”

Vishesh Films also announced the release date which is March 25, 2020. The film is set to go on floors next year. “27 years ago, a love story won your hearts. A timeless tale. The next chapter begins… @MaheshNBhatt’s #Sadak2 in cinemas 25th March 2020! ,” they wrote alongside the teaser.

Sadak was not only a commercial blockbuster but went onto achieving cult status and etched itself in people’s hearts as one of the greatest love stories of the time that has endured until date.

With his trademark candor and brutal honesty, Mahesh Bhatt describes the feeling of being back in the driver’s seat as director for Sadak 2. “Like the spider gets its thread from his own guts. The narrative of Sadak 2 is pulled out from my lived life. It’s a film about living, loving and dealing with the anguish of the loss of a loved one.”

What is interesting is that, Sadak 2 will also see the Bhatt sisters uniting with their father for the first time for a film.

Mukesh Bhatt adds, “Though I have made so many films in the 32 years of Vishesh Films, Sadak has a very special place in my heart because it’s one of the most iconic hits of my career. My gladiator Mahesh Bhatt is back to perform in the arena once again. Sanjay Dutt and him have a magical past and they share a bond which is beyond professional understanding. With Alia coming on board,Pooja being there and my daughter Sakshi, who is the co-producer of the film – The three sisters will be seen performing important roles. I feel it is a very emotional moment for me to see this happening. Sadak is not just a project for me, it is very close to my heart. I know this journey will be the most fulfilling experience that I have had in so many years as a filmmaker and I am looking forward to it.”

Alia Bhatt is working for the first time with father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja Bhatt. Sanjay Dutt, who is close friends with the Bhatts, is returning to the Bhatt camp after 23 years since he did Gumraah in 1993. Aditya Roy Kapur is also returning with Vishesh Films after his 2013 blockbuster Aashiqui 2 which put him on the map.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt will reportedly essay the role a young couple. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is set to reprise his original role as Ravi. The original Sadak revolved around a taxi driver who falls in love with a woman forced into prostitution and battles with her pimp in order to free her. A Mukesh Bhatt Presentation of a Mahesh Bhatt Film, Sadak 2 is a Vishesh Films Production and is slated to release on 25th March 2020.

